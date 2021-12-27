Capital Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,840 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,003,475,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840,387 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,521,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $62.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $62.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

