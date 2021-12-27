Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $816,000 Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.82 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.61.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

