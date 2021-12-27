Capital Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,796 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 293.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 200,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 149,900 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,497,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,309,000 after acquiring an additional 37,672 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $61.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.90, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.