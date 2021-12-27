Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 198 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,938.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,904.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2,758.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,696.10 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.