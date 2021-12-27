Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 426 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 182.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $128.57 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $129.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,431 shares of company stock worth $20,902,144 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

