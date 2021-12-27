Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 426 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 182.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
EW stock opened at $128.57 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $129.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06.
In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,431 shares of company stock worth $20,902,144 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.
Edwards Lifesciences Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
