Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 821,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,715 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $39,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Capri by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Capri by 93.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Capri by 19.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Capri by 51.3% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $61.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.53. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

