Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $115.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.61. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $94.31 and a one year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

