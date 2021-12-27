Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B B H & B Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,938 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 192,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $154.41 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $125.25 and a twelve month high of $155.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.05.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

