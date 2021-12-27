Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.78. 391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 423,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.55.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter worth $10,209,000.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBT)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

