Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tia L. Bush acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $282,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,263 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

