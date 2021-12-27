Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 40.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Century Casinos by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 626,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 515,874 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 38.9% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 928,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 259,893 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 1,386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 252,140 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the second quarter worth $2,180,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 259.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 137,214 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

CNTY opened at $12.74 on Monday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $377.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Century Casinos had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $116.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.