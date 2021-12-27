CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CEU opened at C$2.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$512.29 million and a P/E ratio of 7.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.79. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.24 and a 12 month high of C$2.24.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$314.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

In related news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$1,755,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,010,076 shares of company stock worth $1,773,984.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

