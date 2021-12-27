Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 447,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up approximately 5.5% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $325,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 27.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 7.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $782.20.

CHTR opened at $648.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $674.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $719.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.45 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

