Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,314 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.8% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $4,041,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $116.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.34. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $224.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

