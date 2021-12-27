Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHYHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.27. 60,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,255. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a $0.5232 dividend. This is an increase from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 2.54%.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

