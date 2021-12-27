Chrono.tech (TIME) Trading Up 225.2% Over Last Week

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for $181.35 or 0.00354474 BTC on major exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $128.78 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 225.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00046788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.70 or 0.00216388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

TIME is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.