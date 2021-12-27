Citigroup (C) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) in the last few weeks:

12/17/2021 – Citigroup had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/15/2021 – Citigroup was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.25 price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $82.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $60.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. blooom inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

