Citigroup (C) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) in the last few weeks:
- 12/17/2021 – Citigroup had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 12/15/2021 – Citigroup was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.25 price target on the stock.
- 12/10/2021 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $82.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2021 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $60.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. blooom inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
