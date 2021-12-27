Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 396.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 40,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,592,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 110,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $46.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

