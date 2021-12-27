Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.52 Million

Analysts predict that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will post $106.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.00 million and the highest is $109.00 million. Clarus posted sales of $75.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $364.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $363.00 million to $366.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $451.20 million, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $471.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLAR. Raymond James boosted their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.67. 111,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.18. Clarus has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $32.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 322,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,785 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

