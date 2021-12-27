Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is ($0.11). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a market cap of $176.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.86. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after buying an additional 378,559 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,011,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 520,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 32,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 14.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares in the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.

