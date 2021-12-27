Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,550 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA opened at $101.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.60. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.73 and a one year high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.