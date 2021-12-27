Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 33,791.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $15.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

