Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,139,000 after purchasing an additional 142,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,563,000 after purchasing an additional 126,854 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,484,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,663,000 after purchasing an additional 99,762 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $54.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

