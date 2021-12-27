Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,494 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

VLUE opened at $108.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.50. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

