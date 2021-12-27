Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 445 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $79.67 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28.

