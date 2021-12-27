Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives $26.75 Average PT from Analysts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

CLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In related news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 50,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLF opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.