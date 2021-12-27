Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,146 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Iowa State Bank raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $3,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,414 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.02. 16,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,070. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $86.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.97. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,328 shares of company stock worth $737,719 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

