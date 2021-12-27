Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,617 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 33,672 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,414 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $86.29 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $86.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $737,719. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

