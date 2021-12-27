Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $215.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to post sales of $215.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.50 million and the highest is $217.00 million. Columbus McKinnon reported sales of $166.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $894.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $885.85 million to $907.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $996.05 million, with estimates ranging from $967.23 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

CMCO stock opened at $45.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after buying an additional 772,739 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after purchasing an additional 398,283 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,324,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 980,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,317,000 after purchasing an additional 210,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

