Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,554 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFEB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 16.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 2.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 40.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth about $1,043,000.

NYSEARCA:BFEB opened at $32.01 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $32.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.19.

