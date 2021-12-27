Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,751 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 641,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 448,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,690,000 after buying an additional 18,303 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 320,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,231,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 216,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $69.82 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $54.17 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.56.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.