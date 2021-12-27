Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,477 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INMD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,675,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of InMode by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $94,892,000 after buying an additional 685,466 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of InMode by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 667,313 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $63,254,000 after buying an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,281 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $65,166,000 after buying an additional 201,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,974,000.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $72.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.77. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INMD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

