Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218,459 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 59,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 612,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,451,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 561,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,889,000 after buying an additional 31,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28.

