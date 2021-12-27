Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.73.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $5.39 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 36.17%.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.