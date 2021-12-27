Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,569 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of U. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,874 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Unity Software by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after purchasing an additional 134,054 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $27,233,863.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $2,092,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,829,965 shares of company stock worth $312,075,701 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Shares of U stock opened at $145.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.33. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 2.55.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

