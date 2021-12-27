Comparing Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

This table compares Computer Task Group and Doximity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Task Group $366.09 million 0.39 $7.64 million $0.46 20.00 Doximity $206.90 million 46.71 $50.21 million N/A N/A

Doximity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Computer Task Group.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Task Group and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Task Group 1.81% 9.67% 4.45% Doximity N/A 20.56% 15.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Computer Task Group and Doximity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Task Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Doximity 1 2 8 0 2.64

Doximity has a consensus target price of $72.30, suggesting a potential upside of 40.28%. Given Doximity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than Computer Task Group.

Summary

Doximity beats Computer Task Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution. Its information technology solutions comprises of the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; the development and deployment of customized software and solutions; and the design and distribution of complex technology components. It also recruits, retains, and manages information technology and other talent for its clients. The company was founded by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Baer on March 11, 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.