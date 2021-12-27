Comparing Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) and Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) and Waters (NYSE:WAT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Waters shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Waters shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Waters’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A Waters $2.37 billion 9.33 $521.57 million $11.15 32.44

Waters has higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus Biotechnology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and Waters, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Biotechnology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Waters 1 3 1 0 2.00

Nautilus Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 90.40%. Waters has a consensus target price of $367.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.46%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than Waters.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Waters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Waters 25.40% 271.71% 22.73%

Summary

Waters beats Nautilus Biotechnology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services. The TA segment products and services include thermal analysis, rheometry and calorimetry instrument systems, and service sales. The company was founded by James Logan Waters in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, MA.

