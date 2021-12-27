Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 26.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,399,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701,935 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $22,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Conduent during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the second quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Conduent during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

CNDT stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -107.18 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNDT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.