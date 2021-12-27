Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 26.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,399,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701,935 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $22,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Conduent during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the second quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Conduent during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
CNDT stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -107.18 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CNDT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.
About Conduent
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT).
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.