CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,078 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CONMED were worth $45,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CONMED by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,939,000 after acquiring an additional 204,751 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $2,156,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,802 shares of company stock worth $12,982,859 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CNMD opened at $142.02 on Monday. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $106.15 and a one year high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.74 and its 200-day moving average is $136.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.56.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

CNMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

