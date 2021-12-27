Constellation Software Inc. (CSU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.80 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Shares of CSU opened at C$2,325.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2,189.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$2,064.31. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,530.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,346.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.27 billion and a PE ratio of 114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 67.6700031 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,400.00 price objective (up previously from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2,350.00.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

