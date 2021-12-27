Constellation Software Inc. (CSU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.80 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.
Shares of CSU opened at C$2,325.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2,189.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$2,064.31. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,530.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,346.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.27 billion and a PE ratio of 114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 67.6700031 earnings per share for the current year.
About Constellation Software
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.
