ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Gap Down to $3.58

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.50. ContextLogic shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 92,645 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.01.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $113,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 67,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $330,588.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,047,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,369. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its position in ContextLogic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 8,362,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,658,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ContextLogic by 545.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,633 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in ContextLogic by 1,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,048 shares in the last quarter. Apoletto Ltd increased its position in ContextLogic by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apoletto Ltd now owns 5,436,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,594,000 after acquiring an additional 443,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ContextLogic by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

