Contrasting Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) & Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ)

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) and Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Amcor and Dogness (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor 7.15% 24.50% 6.92% Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Amcor and Dogness (International)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor $12.86 billion 1.39 $939.00 million $0.60 19.43 Dogness (International) $24.32 million 6.47 $1.51 million N/A N/A

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than Dogness (International).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Amcor and Dogness (International), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor 2 2 4 0 2.25 Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amcor presently has a consensus target price of $12.94, indicating a potential upside of 10.98%. Given Amcor’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Amcor is more favorable than Dogness (International).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.5% of Amcor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Dogness (International) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Amcor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amcor beats Dogness (International) on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products. The company was founded 1926 and is headquartered in Warmley, the United Kingdom.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series. The company was founded by Shilong Chen in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, China.

