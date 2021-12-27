Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Receives $31.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $59,203,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $12,661,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNM traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $31.93.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

