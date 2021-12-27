Cortex (CTXC) Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last week, Cortex has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $81.76 million and $17.55 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00215226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 188,327,912 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

