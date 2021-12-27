Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Up 6.1%

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)’s share price shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.55. 9,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 540,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

Get Couchbase alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $10,863,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $2,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.