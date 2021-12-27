Cream (CRM) Price Hits $0.0005

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Cream has a total market capitalization of $23,414.08 and approximately $121.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cream has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,357.48 or 0.99162854 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00060703 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.62 or 0.00298551 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.09 or 0.00475163 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00155352 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00010477 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012017 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Cream Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

