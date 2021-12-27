Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 109 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises 1.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ResMed worth $46,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $258.82 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.65. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $387,794.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,078 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,050. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.