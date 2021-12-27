Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 73,307 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,314,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,307 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $55,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 222,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4,387.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 263,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 257,845 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 225,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $44.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $47.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.