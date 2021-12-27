Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 73,307 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,314,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,307 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $55,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 222,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4,387.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 263,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 257,845 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 225,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $44.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $47.34.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.