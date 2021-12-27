Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $10.04 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,721 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $116.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

