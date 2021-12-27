Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $15,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.42 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.39 and a 52 week high of $51.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $51.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

